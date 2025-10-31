BREAKING: France inflation shows mixed results. EUR/USD shows no significant reaction.

Macro Data:



08:45 France – Preliminary Consumer Inflation for October

CPI m/m: actual 0,1% (forecast 0.1%; previous: -1%)



HICP m/m: actual 0,1% (forecast 0.1%; previous: -1.1%)



CPI y/y: actual 1,0% (forecast 1.0%; previous: 1.2%)



HICP y/y: actual 0,9% (forecast 1.0%; previous: 1.1%)



08:45 France – Producer Price Index (PPI) for September

m/m: actual 0,3% (previous: -0.2%)



y/y: actual 0,5% (previous: 0.1%)

The preliminary inflation reading for France in October shows price stabilization. CPI rose by 0.1% month-on-month and reached 1.0% year-on-year. Annual HICP fell to 0.9%. Producer price inflation (PPI) in September increased to 0.3% month-on-month and 0.5% year-on-year, rebounding after previous declines. The data indicate moderate inflationary pressure and no major surprises for the market.

The reaction in EUR/USD is muted.

Source: xStation5