BREAKING: France inflation shows mixed results. EUR/USD shows no significant reaction.

Macro Data:
08:45 France – Preliminary Consumer Inflation for October
- CPI m/m: actual 0,1% (forecast 0.1%; previous: -1%)
- HICP m/m: actual 0,1% (forecast 0.1%; previous: -1.1%)
- CPI y/y: actual 1,0% (forecast 1.0%; previous: 1.2%)
- HICP y/y: actual 0,9% (forecast 1.0%; previous: 1.1%)
08:45 France – Producer Price Index (PPI) for September
- m/m: actual 0,3% (previous: -0.2%)
- y/y: actual 0,5% (previous: 0.1%)
The preliminary inflation reading for France in October shows price stabilization. CPI rose by 0.1% month-on-month and reached 1.0% year-on-year. Annual HICP fell to 0.9%. Producer price inflation (PPI) in September increased to 0.3% month-on-month and 0.5% year-on-year, rebounding after previous declines. The data indicate moderate inflationary pressure and no major surprises for the market.
The reaction in EUR/USD is muted.
Source: xStation5
