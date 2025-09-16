Read more

BREAKING: GBPUSD ticks up after in-line UK labour data 📌

7:04 AM 16 September 2025

07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - Employment Data for July:

  • Average Earnings ex Bonus: actual 4.8%; forecast 4.8%; previous 5.0%;
  • Unemployment Rate: actual 4.7%; forecast 4.7%; previous 4.7%;
  • Employment Change 3M/3M: actual 232K MoM; forecast 220K MoM; previous 238K MoM;
  • Average Earnings Index +Bonus: actual 4.7%; forecast 4.7%; previous 4.6%;

07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - Claimant Count Change for August:

  • actual 17.4K; forecast 15.3K; previous -33.3K;
 

UK labour market signals softened: payrolled employees fell 125k y/y in May–July, and the early August estimate is down 127k y/y to 30.3m (provisional). The employment rate edged up to 75.2%, unemployment rose to 4.7%, and inactivity dipped to 21.1%. Vacancies fell for a 38th straight period to 728k; workforce jobs were 36.8m (-182k since March, +139k y/y), with public-sector jobs at 6.17m (+75k y/y). Pay growth stayed firm—regular +4.8% and total +4.7% y/y—implying real gains of +0.7%/+0.5% on CPIH (or +1.2%/+1.0% on CPI).

 

 

