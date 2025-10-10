Read more
1:31 PM · 10 October 2025

BREAKING: USDCAD slips following Canadian employment data 📌

USD/CAD
Forex
-
-

01:30 PM BST, Canada - Employment Data for September:

  • Unemployment Rate: actual 7.1%; forecast 7.2%; previous 7.1%;
  • Participation Rate: actual 65.2%; previous 65.1%;
  • Employment Change: actual 60.4K; forecast 2.8K; previous -65.5K;
  • Full Employment Change: actual 106.1K; previous -6.0K;
  • Part Time Employment Change: actual -45.6K; previous -59.7K;

Canada’s labour market rebounded in September, adding 60,000 jobs (+0.3%) and nudging the employment rate to 60.6%, while unemployment held at 7.1% as participation rose to 65.2%. Gains were concentrated in full-time work (+106,000) and among core-aged workers (women +76,000; men +33,000), offset by a drop among those 55+ (-44,000); youth employment was little changed. By industry, manufacturing (+28,000), health care and social assistance (+14,000), and agriculture (+13,000) grew, while wholesale and retail trade fell (-21,000). Regionally, Alberta led (+43,000) with additional increases in New Brunswick and Manitoba, partly offset by losses in Newfoundland and Labrador; Ontario was little changed but saw a higher jobless rate. Average hourly wages rose 3.3% year over year to $36.78, and despite September’s bounce, employment since January is up only modestly (+22,000).

 

 

10 October 2025, 6:52 PM

Daily Summary: U.S.-China Tensions Trigger the Sharpest Sell-Off Since “Liberation Day” ✂️
10 October 2025, 6:42 PM

Three Markets to Watch Next Week (10.10.2025)
10 October 2025, 6:03 PM

U.S. government begins federal layoffs; Wall Street sell-off deepens 🔨
10 October 2025, 5:51 PM

Applied Digital accelerates growth. Shares rise by nearly 20%.

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits