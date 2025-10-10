BREAKING: USDCAD slips following Canadian employment data 📌

01:30 PM BST, Canada - Employment Data for September:
- Unemployment Rate: actual 7.1%; forecast 7.2%; previous 7.1%;
- Participation Rate: actual 65.2%; previous 65.1%;
- Employment Change: actual 60.4K; forecast 2.8K; previous -65.5K;
- Full Employment Change: actual 106.1K; previous -6.0K;
- Part Time Employment Change: actual -45.6K; previous -59.7K;
Canada’s labour market rebounded in September, adding 60,000 jobs (+0.3%) and nudging the employment rate to 60.6%, while unemployment held at 7.1% as participation rose to 65.2%. Gains were concentrated in full-time work (+106,000) and among core-aged workers (women +76,000; men +33,000), offset by a drop among those 55+ (-44,000); youth employment was little changed. By industry, manufacturing (+28,000), health care and social assistance (+14,000), and agriculture (+13,000) grew, while wholesale and retail trade fell (-21,000). Regionally, Alberta led (+43,000) with additional increases in New Brunswick and Manitoba, partly offset by losses in Newfoundland and Labrador; Ontario was little changed but saw a higher jobless rate. Average hourly wages rose 3.3% year over year to $36.78, and despite September’s bounce, employment since January is up only modestly (+22,000).
