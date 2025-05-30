Read more
XTB Online Trading

BREAKING: German CPI higher than expected 📈 EURUSD muted

1:02 PM 30 May 2025

01:00 PM BST, Germany - Inflation Data for May:

  • German HICP: actual 2.1% YoY; forecast 2.0% YoY; previous 2.2% YoY;

  • German HICP: actual 0.2% MoM; forecast 0.1% MoM; previous 0.5% MoM;

  • German CPI: actual 2.1% YoY; forecast 2.0% YoY; previous 2.1% YoY;

  • German CPI: actual 0.1% MoM; forecast 0.1% MoM; previous 0.4% MoM;

 

EURUSD has stalled its rebound from the previous hour after the publication of the data. The price holds tightly to the 30-period EMA, but more volaitilty will likely come upon the publication of US PCE

 

Source: xStation5

Share:
Back

Market News

30.05.2025
18:43

Daily summary: Return of US-China trade tensions reignites risk-off mood (29.05.2025)

Wall Street indexes closed the week and month with losses. The US500 dropped over 0.6%, while the US100 fell about 1%.  Sentiment worsened...

 18:16

Three markets to watch next week (29.05.2025)

Another exciting week on the markets is behind us. Uncertainty over tariffs and the legal turmoil surrounding the Trump administration are adding to the...

 17:45

Cocoa prices rebound 6% 🍫

Cocoa prices are rising today by over 6%, once again approaching the $10,000 level. Today's gains are most likely a rebound after recent sharp declines...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits