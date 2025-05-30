BREAKING: German CPI higher than expected 📈 EURUSD muted

01:00 PM BST, Germany - Inflation Data for May:
German HICP: actual 2.1% YoY; forecast 2.0% YoY; previous 2.2% YoY;
German HICP: actual 0.2% MoM; forecast 0.1% MoM; previous 0.5% MoM;
German CPI: actual 2.1% YoY; forecast 2.0% YoY; previous 2.1% YoY;
German CPI: actual 0.1% MoM; forecast 0.1% MoM; previous 0.4% MoM;
EURUSD has stalled its rebound from the previous hour after the publication of the data. The price holds tightly to the 30-period EMA, but more volaitilty will likely come upon the publication of US PCE
