BREAKING: German GfK consumer sentiments below expectations

- GfK Consumer Sentiment from Germany much weaker than expected
German GfK Consumer Sentiment: -24.1 (Forecast -22, Previous -22.5 (data from the market research institute GfK and the Nuremberg Institute for Market Decisions NIM)
- The income expectations indicator is anticipated to slump by 12.8 points and come in at 2.3. Meanwhile, the economic expectations indicator is projected to improve from negative 1.4 to positive 0.8.
- According to the GfK remarks: "Ongoing geopolitical tensions, renewed inflation fears and growing concerns about job security are dampening hopes for a short-term recovery in consumer sentiment.".
