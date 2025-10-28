Read more
7:03 AM · 28 October 2025

BREAKING: German GfK consumer sentiments below expectations

Key takeaways
  • GfK Consumer Sentiment from Germany much weaker than expected

German GfK Consumer Sentiment: -24.1 (Forecast -22, Previous -22.5 (data from the market research institute GfK and the Nuremberg Institute for Market Decisions NIM)

  • The income expectations indicator is anticipated to slump by 12.8 points and come in at 2.3. Meanwhile, the economic expectations indicator is projected to improve from negative 1.4 to positive 0.8.
  • According to the GfK remarks: "Ongoing geopolitical tensions, renewed inflation fears and growing concerns about job security are dampening hopes for a short-term recovery in consumer sentiment.".

 

 

30 October 2025, 2:42 PM

The “Halloween Effect” and the Five Fears Haunting Financial Markets
ECB Conference: Global Uncertainty, Policy Stability 💶
30 October 2025, 2:30 PM

BREAKING: EIA gas inventories change slightly above expectations. NATGAS increase after EIA data 📌
30 October 2025, 1:18 PM

BREAKING: EBC keeps rates unchanged! ↔️💶

