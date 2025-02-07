BREAKING: German industrial production lower than expected

German industrial production YoY (seasonally adjusted in December) came in -3.1% vs -2.1% expected and -2.85% previously
- Industrial production monthly came in -2.4% vs -0.7% expected and 1.5% previously
German December Trade Balance came in at EUR 20.7B vs EUR 17B expected and EUR 19.7B previously
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app
- German exports came in 2.9% MoM vs -0.5% expected and 2.1% previously
- German imports came in 2.1% MoM vs 1.9% expected and -3.3% previously
There is litttle movement in EURUSD pair after the data were released.