BREAKING: German industrial production rebounds higher than expected 📈

7:04 AM 8 May 2025

07:00 AM BST, Germany - Industrial Production for March:

  • German Industrial Production: actual 3.0% MoM; forecast 0.9% MoM; previous -1.3% MoM;

 

07:00 AM BST, Germany - Balance of Tade Data for March:

  • German Trade Balance: actual 21.1B; forecast 19.0B; previous 17.7B;

  • German Imports: actual -1.4% MoM; forecast 0.4% MoM; previous 0.7% MoM;

  • German Exports: actual 1.1% MoM; forecast 1.0% MoM; previous 1.8% MoM;

 

The main driver of higher industrial production in Germany in March 2025 was broad-based growth across multiple sectors, with especially strong increases in pharmaceutical sector (+19.6%), automotive (+8.1%), consumer and capital goods (+4.9%), and mechanical engineering (+4.4%). In contrast, energy production declined (-1.8%). While excluding energy and construction, the industrial output increased even 3,6% MoM.

 

The EURUSD rate briefly bounced following the data release but is currently trading below 1.13. Source: xStation5

