Read more
7:04 AM · 8 October 2025

BREAKING: German industrial production tumbles more than expected 📉 🇩🇪

Key takeaways
DE40
Indices
-
-
Key takeaways
  • German industrial production lower than expected

07:00 BST, Germany, industrial production for August:

  • MoM: -4,3%, Bloomberg consensus -1%, previous 1,3%

  • YoY: -3,9%, previous 1,53%

 

Germany’s industrial production fell sharply by 4.3% month-on-month in August 2025, mainly due to a steep 18.5% drop in automotive output, which was affected by factory holidays and production adjustments.

Output in machinery (-6.2%), pharmaceuticals (-10.3%), and electronics (-6.1%) also weighed heavily on the overall result. Production in energy-intensive industries was a rare bright spot, rising 0.2% from July. Overall, industrial output excluding energy and construction declined 5.6%, with investment goods production down nearly 10%.

DE40 halted pre-market gains after the release of the report.

 

Source: xStation5

9 October 2025, 6:54 PM

Daily Summary: Gold and Indices lower, Dollar bounces back💲
9 October 2025, 6:06 PM

Dollar at its strongest in two months 💲📈 Lack of U.S. data is suppressing the bearish trend
9 October 2025, 3:34 PM

Stock of the Week - Super Micro Computer (09.10.2025)
9 October 2025, 3:00 PM

US OPEN: Pepsico and Delta reporting, S&P500 hanging on the top ↔️

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits