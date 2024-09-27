BREAKING: German unemployment change slightly higher than expected; unemployment rate flat

German unemployment rate for August came in 6%, in line with expectations, and previous reading
- Unemployment change came in 17k vs 13.5k exp. and 2k previously (seasonally adjusted)
Today German labor market data shows that German economy is weakening, with higher unemployment change, however the negative surprise wasn't very high. EURUSD weakened today, now testing the lower range of the upward price channel.
Source: xStation5