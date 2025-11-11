Read more
10:07 AM · 11 November 2025

BREAKING: German ZEW Economic Sentiment much weaker than expected

German ZEW Economic Sentiment (October): 38.5 (Forecast 41, Previous 39.3)

  • Current Conditions: -78.7 vs -78.2 exp. and -80.0 previously

EURUSD slightly loses during the last 30 minutes, however the reaction to weak German data is very calm.

Source: xStation5

