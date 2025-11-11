Read more
7:02 AM · 11 November 2025

BREAKING: UK labour market data much weaker than expected 🚩GBP losses

GBP/USD
Forex
-
-

UK unemployment rate came in at 5% vs 4.9% exp. and 4.8% previously

  • Unemployment change came in at 29k vs 20.3k exp. and 25.8k previously

Employment change (SA) came in at -32k vs 3k exp. and 1k previously

  • Employment change 3M/3M  came in at -22k vs 5k exp. and 91k previously

Average Weekly Earnings came in at 4.8% YoY vs 5% exp. and 5% previously (Ex-Bonus at 4.6% YoY vs 4.6% exp. and 4.7% previously)

GBPUSD

The GBPUSD pair reacted with the decline to much weaker than expected labour market data from the United Kingdom, signalling dovishly that much more monetary easing from BoE is definitely on the table. Traders add to BoE rate cut bets, pricing 20 bps easing in December.

 

 

