9:05 AM · 17 December 2025

BREAKING: Ifo business expectations drop unexpectedly 📉 🇩🇪 DE40 ticks down

09:00 AM BST, Germany - German Business Expectations for December:

  • actual 89.7; forecast 90.5; previous 90.5;

09:00 AM BST, Germany - German Current Assessment for December:

  • actual 85.6; forecast 85.7; previous 85.6;

09:00 AM BST, Germany - German Ifo Business Climate Index for December:

  • actual 87.6; forecast 88.2; previous 88.0;

 

DAX futures bounced back down from the EMA100 on H1 interval dipped below 23.6 Fibonacci retracement level after the unexpected drop in business sentiment indices published by German Ifo institue.  

 

Source: xStation5

