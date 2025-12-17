BREAKING: Ifo business expectations drop unexpectedly 📉 🇩🇪 DE40 ticks down

09:00 AM BST, Germany - German Business Expectations for December:
- actual 89.7; forecast 90.5; previous 90.5;
09:00 AM BST, Germany - German Current Assessment for December:
- actual 85.6; forecast 85.7; previous 85.6;
09:00 AM BST, Germany - German Ifo Business Climate Index for December:
- actual 87.6; forecast 88.2; previous 88.0;
DAX futures bounced back down from the EMA100 on H1 interval dipped below 23.6 Fibonacci retracement level after the unexpected drop in business sentiment indices published by German Ifo institue.
