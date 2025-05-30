Read more
BREAKING: Inflation expectations in the US cool down unexpectedly, sentiment improves

3:01 PM 30 May 2025

03:00 PM BST, United States - University of Michigan report for May:

  • Michigan Current Conditions: actual 58.9; forecast 57.6; previous 59.8;

  • Michigan Consumer Sentiment: actual 52.2; forecast 50.8; previous 52.2;

  • Michigan Consumer Expectations: actual 47.9; forecast 46.5; previous 47.3;

  • Michigan 5-Year Inflation Expectations: actual 4.2%; forecast 4.6%; previous 4.4%;

  • Michigan 1-Year Inflation Expectations: actual 6.6%; forecast 7.3%; previous 6.5%;

 

The latest University of Michigan report showed a softer-than-expected reading for the first time in weeks. Following a stretch of elevated numbers driven by tariff concerns, inflation expectations eased, while consumer sentiment improved unexpectedly, signaling a more optimistic US consumer. Nevertheless, the Fed remains cautious, viewing the UoM data as an unreliable guide for policy decisions.

 

Source: xStation5

 

