BREAKING: Inflation in Canada lower than expected!

17.02.2026 - Inflation data from Canada (January):

CPI (MoM): 0,0% (Expected: 0,1% ; Previous: -0,2%)

CPI (YoY): 2,3% (Expected: 2,4% ; Previous: 2,4%)

Core CPI (MoM): 0,2% (Previous: -0,4%)

Core CPI (YoY): 2,6% (Previous: 2,8%)

Price increase in Canada turned out lower than expected, achieving 0% growth in first month of the year. Yearly CPI has declined again, both regular and core one.

Alongside inflation data, retail sales figures were released that also shown contraction which implies noticeable deceleration in customers sentiment ,driving prices lower.

US Dollar experiences slight appreciation towards Canadian Dollar as results.

USDCAD (M1)

Source: xStation5