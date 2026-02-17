Read more
1:31 PM · 17 February 2026

BREAKING: Inflation in Canada lower than expected!

-
-
Open account Download free app

17.02.2026 - Inflation data from Canada (January): 

  • CPI (MoM): 0,0% (Expected: 0,1% ; Previous: -0,2%)
  • CPI (YoY): 2,3% (Expected: 2,4% ; Previous: 2,4%)
  • Core CPI (MoM): 0,2% (Previous: -0,4%)
  • Core CPI (YoY): 2,6% (Previous: 2,8%)

Price increase in Canada turned out lower than expected, achieving 0% growth in first month of the year. Yearly CPI has declined again, both regular and core one. 

Alongside inflation data, retail sales figures were released that also shown contraction which implies noticeable deceleration in customers sentiment ,driving prices lower. 

US Dollar experiences slight appreciation towards Canadian Dollar as results. 

USDCAD (M1)

 

Source: xStation5

 

20 February 2026, 6:46 PM

Daily Summary: The Supreme Court halts Trump's tariffs; but for how long?
20 February 2026, 6:03 PM

Three markets to watch next week (20.02.2026)
20 February 2026, 5:39 PM

Trump will hold a press briefing on the Supreme Court's tariff decision in 12 minutes 💡
20 February 2026, 4:12 PM

Disappointment for Trump, Resilience for Everyone Else: The Truth About US GDP 🇺🇸
Join over 2 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world
Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits