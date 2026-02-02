Read more
BREAKING: ISM data above expectations. EUR/USD under pressure

ISM Report for Industry - January      

  • ISM Index for Industry: actual 52.6 (forecast 48.5; previous 47.9)
  • Employment Index (ISM for manufacturing): actual 48.1 (forecast 46; revised 44.8) 
  • Prices Paid Index (ISM for manufacturing): actual 59 (forecast 58.5)
  • New Orders Index (ISM for manufacturing): actual 57.1 (previous 47.4, revised 47,8)

As a result of the release of these data, the dollar gains against the euro

 

