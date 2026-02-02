BREAKING: ISM data above expectations. EUR/USD under pressure

ISM Report for Industry - January
- ISM Index for Industry: actual 52.6 (forecast 48.5; previous 47.9)
- Employment Index (ISM for manufacturing): actual 48.1 (forecast 46; revised 44.8)
- Prices Paid Index (ISM for manufacturing): actual 59 (forecast 58.5)
- New Orders Index (ISM for manufacturing): actual 57.1 (previous 47.4, revised 47,8)
As a result of the release of these data, the dollar gains against the euro
Source: xStation5
India: New battleground of the trade war?
Market wrap🚨 European stocks outpace Wall Street📈Nasdaq sell-off to continue?
BREAKING: US100 reacts to weaker ADP report
BREAKING: EURUSD ticks higher after ADP data huge miss💡