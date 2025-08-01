Read more

BREAKING: ISM Manufacturing dips unexpectedly 📉 EURUSD extends rally

3:02 PM 1 August 2025

03:00 PM BST, United States - ISM Data for July:

  • ISM Manufacturing PMI: actual 48.0; forecast 49.5; previous 49.0;

  • ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index: actual 47.1; previous 46.4;

  • ISM Manufacturing Prices: actual 64.8; forecast 69.9; previous 69.7;

 

In July 2025, U.S. manufacturing activity contracted for the fifth straight month, with the Manufacturing PMI falling to 48%, down one point from June. While production increased modestly and prices continued to rise (albeit at a slower rate), key demand and employment metrics remained weak. New orders and backlogs contracted, although at a slower rate, and supplier deliveries accelerated as demand slackened.

None of the six largest industries expanded in July, though seven smaller sectors reported growth, including apparel and plastics. Survey responses highlight growing strain from tariffs, input cost volatility, and global sourcing uncertainty. While some sectors like data centers show strength, others—especially machinery and fabricated metals—are constrained by higher interest rates and political risk in supply chains.

EURUSD briefly extended gains above key resistence 1.158, currently settling at the 200-hour exponential moving average (EMA200, black).

 

 

Source: xStation5

Share:
Back

Market News

01.08.2025
18:45

Daily summary: Wall Street and dollar sell off on weak macro data (01.08.2025)

August begins with the topic of tariffs and disappointing macroeconomic data from the U.S., which are pushing American indices down from their recent...

 18:01

Three markets to watch next week (01.08.2025)

The final days of July brought increased volatility in the markets, driven on one hand by the hawkish stance of the Fed, and on the other by strong earnings...

 15:59

US OPEN: Tariffs and weak NFP ignite broad selloff (01.08.2025)

Wall Street takes a big step back on Friday as both tariffs effective date and jobs data continue to spoil the mood. Russell 2000 dips the most (US2000:...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits