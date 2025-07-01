Read more

BREAKING: ISM Manufacturing slightly above estimates

3:00 PM 1 July 2025

03:00 PM BST, United States - ISM Data for June:

  • ISM Manufacturing PMI: actual 49.0; forecast 48.8; previous 48.5;

  • ISM Manufacturing Employment: actual 45.0; previous 46.8;

  • ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index: actual 46.4; previous 47.6;

  • ISM Manufacturing Prices: actual 69.7; forecast 69.6; previous 69.4;

 

03:00 PM BST, United States - JOLTS Job Openings for May:

  • actual 7.769M; forecast 7.320M; previous 7.395M;

 

The latest ISM report on manufacturing shows an ongoing contraction in the sector, although its pace has slowed down . Aside from the ongoing cooling after intensive pre-tariff expansion,  the report underlines broad manufacturing disruption driven by tariff volatility and geopolitical unrest. Industries like fabricated metals, wood products, and machinery report falling demand and rising costs. Biopharma faces hiring freezes, while food, electronics, and petroleum sectors struggle with pricing and labor shortages. Transportation and EV projects are delayed, as uncertainty hampers planning, spending, and supply chains.

At the same time, the JOLTS report showed job openings came in higher than expected, contradicting recent Fed statements suggesting a subdued hiring appetite. A stronger labor market may reinforce the Fed’s current policy stance, putting modest downward pressure on the EUR/USD.

 

Source: xStation5

 

 

The price pressures persist in manufacturing sector. Source: XTB Research

