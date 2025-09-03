Read more

BREAKING: JOLTS reading below expectations!

3:02 PM 3 September 2025

16:00 The US bureau of labor statistics publishes the results of the JOLTS (Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey).

Number of available job openings:

  •  Published: 7181k (Expected: 7.382k, Previous: 7.437k)

Number of quits:

  •  Published: 3208k (Expected: 3,136k, Previous: 3,142k)

Number of layoffs:

  •  Published: 1808k (Expected: 1,675k, Previous: 1,604k)
 

Today’s JOLTS data came in weaker than forecasts, pointing to a further cooling in the U.S. labor market. A lower number of job openings and higher layoffs suggests companies are becoming more cautious about hiring and less concerned with cost of labour, which could help ease wage pressures. In the short term, markets may interpret this as supportive of a more dovish stance from the Fed.
 

