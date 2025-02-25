BREAKING: Kyiv has agreed terms with Washington on a minerals deal

According to the Financial Times, Kyiv and Washington have reached an agreement on a minerals deal that Ukrainian officials believe will strengthen ties with the Trump administration and open the door for a sustained US security commitment. Following the US's withdrawal of demands for a $500 billion right to the potential profits from resource exploitation, Ukrainian officials say they are now prepared to sign an agreement on cooperatively developing their mineral resources, including gas and oil.

There was a little reaction after the publication of the news. The US indices caps part of early declines. At the same time, the US dollar lost value against the euro.