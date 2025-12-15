Read more
1:31 PM · 15 December 2025

BREAKING: Mixed Inflation in Canada↔️USDCAD muted

USD/CAD
Forex
-
-

14:30 - Canada CPI (November):

  • MoM: 0,1% (Expected: 0.1%; Previous: 0.2%)
  • YoY: 2,2% (Expected: 2.3%; Previous: 2.2%)
  • Core MoM: -0,1% (Previous: 0.6% )
  • Core YoY: 2,9% (Previous: 2.9%)
  • Manufacturing sales (October): -1% (Expected: -1.1%; Previous: 3,3% ) 

Consumer prices in Canada have shown a steady level of price dynamics in holistic terms. Monthly CPI was in match with expectations, while yearly it proved to be minimally lower. 

In base inflation, we can observe an contraction in prices. This would mark the first time in almost a year. Yearly core CPI remains steady and in line with expectations. 

Overall, the dynamic of price increase shows a small but noticeable weakening. Most data came out in line with expectations; therefore, USDCAD reaction shows a small depreciation of Canadian currency. This reflects the market's expectation of slightly looser monetary policy expected of the Bank of Canada. 

USDCAD (M1) 

 

Source: xStation5

17 December 2025, 10:43 AM

Chart of the day: GBPUSD (17.12.2025)
17 December 2025, 10:40 AM

DE40: Many informations, few movements
17 December 2025, 10:28 AM

⏫Oil rallies 2% on Supply Uncertainty
17 December 2025, 9:05 AM

BREAKING: Ifo business expectations drop unexpectedly 📉 🇩🇪 DE40 ticks down

Join over 2 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits