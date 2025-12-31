BREAKING: Mixed Signal from the U.S.: Crude Down, Gasoline and Distillates Up

Weekly change in fuel inventories:

Crude oil inventories: current reading (forecast: −0.9 mln bbl; previous: 0.4 mln bbl)

Gasoline inventories: current reading (forecast: 1.9 mln bbl; previous: 2.86 mln bbl)

Distillate inventories: current reading (forecast: 2.2 mln bbl; previous: 0.2 mln bbl)

Why are these data important?

Weekly U.S. fuel inventory data are important because they reflect the real supply and demand situation in the oil and fuel market in the world’s largest economy. Changes in crude oil inventories have a direct impact on oil prices, with declining inventories usually indicating stronger demand or tighter supply, which supports higher prices. Gasoline inventories help assess consumer demand, especially during periods of increased travel, while distillate inventories reflect the condition of industry, transportation, and the broader economy. The release of these data often triggers short-term volatility in the oil market and influences energy stocks as well as overall investor sentiment.

Reading

The released data show a clear divergence in changes in U.S. fuel inventories. Crude oil inventories fell by 1.93 million barrels, a much larger decline than expected (−0.9 million) and in contrast to the previous increase of 0.4 million barrels, which may indicate stronger demand or constrained supply. At the same time, gasoline inventories rose by 5.84 million barrels, well above forecasts (1.9 million) and the previous reading (2.86 million), pointing to weaker current consumer fuel demand. Similarly, distillate inventories increased by 4.98 million barrels, significantly exceeding expectations (2.2 million) and the prior level (0.2 million), which may signal slowing demand from industry and transportation. Overall, the data send a mixed signal for the oil market, supported by the decline in crude inventories but weighed down by a sharp build in refined product stocks.

