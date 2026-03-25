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12:32 PM · 25 March 2026

BREAKING: Nasdaq dips amid Iranian statement cited by the Fars News

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According to sources cited by the Iranian news agency Fars, Iran will not accept a ceasefire or enter into such a process with a party that has violated its agreements. In the initial reaction to the comment, Nasdaq 100 (US100) futures pulled back. Iran stated that under current conditions negotiations are not beneficial, but also noted that the United States has intensified efforts to reach a truce.

Source: xStation5

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