BREAKING: NFP well below expectations 📉 EURUSD hikes

1:31 PM 1 August 2025

01:30 PM BST, United States - Employment Data for July:

  • Nonfarm Payrolls: actual 73K; forecast 106K; previous 14K (revised from 147K)

  • Private Nonfarm Payrolls: actual 83K; forecast 100K; previous 3K;

  • Government Payrolls: actual -10.0K; previous 11.0K;

  • Manufacturing Payrolls: actual -11K; forecast -3K; previous -15K;

  • Unemployment Rate: actual 4.2%; forecast 4.2%; previous 4.1%;

  • U6 Unemployment Rate: actual 7.9%; previous 7.7%;

  • Average Hourly Earnings: actual 0.3% MoM; forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM;

  • Average Hourly Earnings: actual 3.9% YoY; forecast 3.8% YoY; previous 3.8% YoY;

 

The Payrolls came in much lower-than-expected, in oposition to surpsiingly higher ADP reading on Wednesday. The revision of last month's reading is substantial (from 147K to 14K), perhaps making it an even more important point than July's reading itself. 

EURUSD surges 1.1% following the data release, breakig well above 1.15 mark. Traders now see a 75% chance of Fed lowering rates in September (previously the split was 50-50).

 
 

 

Source: xStation5

 

WyÅwietlam image.png

