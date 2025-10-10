BREAKING: Norwegian CPI slightly higher than expected

- Norwegian CPI came in slightly higher
- USDNOK slightly gains after the reading
Norwegian CPI for September came in at 3.6% YoY vs 3.5% exp. and 3.5% previously and up 0.4% vs -0.6% in August. USDNOK pair gains today, rising above EMA50 (the orange line) an important resistance level, marked by previous important price action near 10.00.
Source: xStation5
