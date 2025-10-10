Read more
7:04 AM · 10 October 2025

BREAKING: Norwegian CPI slightly higher than expected

Key takeaways
USD/NOK
Forex
-
-
Key takeaways
  • Norwegian CPI came in slightly higher
  • USDNOK slightly gains after the reading

Norwegian CPI for September came in at 3.6% YoY vs 3.5% exp. and 3.5% previously and up 0.4% vs -0.6% in August. USDNOK pair gains today, rising above EMA50 (the orange line) an important resistance level, marked by previous important price action near 10.00.

 

Source: xStation5

10 October 2025, 6:52 PM

Daily Summary: U.S.-China Tensions Trigger the Sharpest Sell-Off Since “Liberation Day” ✂️
10 October 2025, 6:42 PM

Three Markets to Watch Next Week (10.10.2025)
10 October 2025, 6:03 PM

U.S. government begins federal layoffs; Wall Street sell-off deepens 🔨
10 October 2025, 5:51 PM

Applied Digital accelerates growth. Shares rise by nearly 20%.

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits