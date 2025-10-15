Read more
1:32 PM · 15 October 2025

BREAKING: NY Empire better than expected; EURUSD muted 📌

Key takeaways
Key takeaways
  • NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for October

01:30 PM BST, United States - NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for October:

  • actual 10.70; forecast -1.80; previous -8.70;

The New York Fed manufacturing index rebounded sharply in October to 10.7 (vs -8.7 prior, -1.4 expected), signaling a return to modest growth. New orders and shipments both improved, while employment showed slight gains despite a shorter workweek. Price pressures intensified as input and selling prices rose faster, and supply availability weakened slightly. Although capital spending plans stayed soft, business optimism strengthened—nearly half of firms expect better conditions, rising orders, and continued inflation pressures in the months ahead.

 

 

17 October 2025, 7:03 PM

Daily summary: Trump remarks helps Wall Street 📈Precious metals decline
17 October 2025, 5:37 PM

Fed's Musalem remarks on the US economy and tariffs🗽
17 October 2025, 12:37 PM

The AI Fever: Bubble or Will It Keep Rising?
17 October 2025, 10:01 AM

BREAKING: Final inflation reading matches expectations. Core HICP inflation marginally higher

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits