BREAKING: NY Empire better than expected; EURUSD muted 📌

- NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for October
- NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for October
01:30 PM BST, United States - NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for October:
- actual 10.70; forecast -1.80; previous -8.70;
The New York Fed manufacturing index rebounded sharply in October to 10.7 (vs -8.7 prior, -1.4 expected), signaling a return to modest growth. New orders and shipments both improved, while employment showed slight gains despite a shorter workweek. Price pressures intensified as input and selling prices rose faster, and supply availability weakened slightly. Although capital spending plans stayed soft, business optimism strengthened—nearly half of firms expect better conditions, rising orders, and continued inflation pressures in the months ahead.
Daily summary: Trump remarks helps Wall Street 📈Precious metals decline
Fed's Musalem remarks on the US economy and tariffs🗽
The AI Fever: Bubble or Will It Keep Rising?
BREAKING: Final inflation reading matches expectations. Core HICP inflation marginally higher