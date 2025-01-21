BREAKING: Oracle surges 5% as CBS reports about a planned record AI investment from the US budget 📈

American CBS, citing sources familiar with the matter, reported that the new Trump cabinet plans a record AI infrastructure investment, with Oracle forming 'Stargate' project, together with SoftBank and OpenAI. According to CBS, the new US president will announce it publicly. The Oracle shares surges almost 6% after the reports. As for now, details remain undisclosed.

Source: xStation5

The overall sentiments on Wall Street are very strong today, especially in the software and semiconductors sector. The biggest 'looser' today is Apple (AAPL.US).

Source: xStation5