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12:41 PM · 13 March 2026

BREAKING: PCE in lane, GDP growth slows down! 🔥🚨

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13.03.2026 - US PCE Inflation (January): 

  • Core PCE MoM: 0,4% (Expected: 0,4%; Previous: 0,4%) 
  • Core PCE YoY: 3,1% (Expected: 3,1%; Previous: 3,0%) 
  • PCE MoM: 0,3% (Expected: 0,3%; Previous:0,4)
  • PCE YoY: 2,8% (Expected: 2,9%; Previous: 2,9%) 

GDP Data (Q4): 

  • GDP QoQ: 0,7% (Expected: 1,4%; Previous: 4,4%) 
  • GDP Prices: 3,8% (Expected: 3,7%; Previous: 3,7%) 

Durables Orders (January): 

  • MoM: 0,0% (Expected: 1,1%; Previous: -0,9%)
  • Excluded Defence: 0,5% 

Superficial, PCE reading in lane with expectations should ease the market tensions but in current conditions there is no reason to celebrate.

Core PCE keeps raising, now exceeding 3,1% and measuring 0,4% on monthly basis, all that for a month before Hormuz/Iran conflict.

"Regular" PCE does show some minor signs or slowing down but its the GDP and Orders that tell the whole picture. 

GDP growth turned out to be half of what was expected, grinding down to 0,7%. Economic slowdown trend is supported by orders data, which turned out also below expectations. 

Dollar slightly declines, driven down by slowdown of US economy. 

EURUSD (M1)

 

Source: xStation5

16 March 2026, 7:42 AM

Economic calendar: Canadian CPI and US industrial production (16.03.2026)
16 March 2026, 7:04 AM

Morning wrap (16.03.2026)
13 March 2026, 7:02 PM

Daily summary: Week ends with Brent at 100$ and indices in the red
13 March 2026, 5:48 PM

AUDUSD loses nearly 1% 📉
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