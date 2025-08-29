Read more

BREAKING: PCE inflation in line with expectations

1:30 PM 29 August 2025

  • USA - Core PCE Inflation 2.9% y/y (Forecast: 2.9% y/y; Previous: 2.8% y/y)

  • USA - Monthly Core PCE Inflation 0.3% m/m (Forecast: 0.3% m/m; Previous: 0.3% m/m)

  • USA - PCE Inflation 2.6% y/y (Forecast: 2.6% y/y; Previous: 2.6% y/y)

  • USA - Monthly PCE Inflation 0.3% m/m  (Forecast: 0.3% m/m; Previous: 0.3% m/m)

  • Personal Income 0.4%, Exp. 0.4%
  • Personal Spending 0.5%, Exp. 0.5%

The EURUSD pair is not reacting excessively to today's reading, as the data, which was in line with expectations, had already been priced in by the market and does not significantly affect the outlook for Fed interest rates.

The swap market continues to price in a 25bp rate cut in September at around 85% (similar to before the reading).

 

Source: CME

Share:
Back

Market News

29.08.2025
19:07

Daily summary: Tech sector drags down Wall Street 📉Gold and silver gain

The European trading session ended lower, with selling pressure dominating almost from the start. Germany’s DAX fell nearly 0.6%, France’s...

 18:49

Silver gains almost 2% reaching 14-year high📈

Silver (SILVER) is gaining nearly 2% today to $39.70/oz, supported by strong gold price advances and weakness in the U.S. dollar index. The dollar failed...

 18:31

Corn gains 2% amid crop tour projection below USDA estimate; speculators positioning shift 📈

Futures on CBOT Corn (CORN) are rising today as Pro Farmer’s crop tour projected output below USDA estimates, with added concerns over disease risks....
More news

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits