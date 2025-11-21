Read more
3:02 PM · 21 November 2025

BREAKING: UoM report suggests a decline in inflation expectations 📌

03:00 PM BST, United States - University of Michigan inflation report for November:

  • Michigan Consumer Sentiment: actual 51.0; forecast 50.3; previous 53.6;
  • Michigan Current Conditions: actual 51.1; forecast 52.3; previous 58.6;
  • Michigan Consumer Expectations: actual 51.0; forecast 49.0; previous 50.3;
  • Michigan 5-Year Inflation Expectations: actual 3.4%; forecast 3.6%; previous 3.9%;
  • Michigan 1-Year Inflation Expectations: actual 4.5%; forecast 4.7%; previous 4.6%;
 

 

21 November 2025, 6:42 PM

Daily summary: massive selloff in crypto; Fed cut in December 💵
21 November 2025, 6:23 PM

Three market to watch next week (21.11.2025)
21 November 2025, 2:47 PM

BREAKING: US PMI beats expectations slightly; EURUSD with no reaction 📌
21 November 2025, 10:12 AM

Chart of the day: USDJPY (21.11.2025)

Join over 2 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits