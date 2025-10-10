BREAKING: Preliminary UoM data in line with expectations 📌

- University of Michigan inflation report for October
03:00 PM BST, United States - University of Michigan inflation report for October:
- Michigan 1-Year Inflation Expectations: actual 4.6%; previous 4.7%;
- Michigan 5-Year Inflation Expectations: actual 3.7%; previous 3.7%;
- Michigan Consumer Expectations: actual 51.2; forecast 51.7; previous 51.7;
- Michigan Consumer Sentiment: actual 55.0; forecast 54.1; previous 55.1;
- Michigan Current Conditions: actual 61.0; forecast 60.0; previous 60.4;
U.S. consumer sentiment was unchanged in October at 55, as better views on current finances and business conditions were offset by weaker expectations for future finances and durable purchases. Concerns over high prices and softening job prospects persisted, while the federal shutdown had little effect. Year-ahead inflation expectations eased slightly to 4.6%, with long-run expectations steady at 3.7%.
