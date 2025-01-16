BREAKING: Retail sales in the US lower than expected. EURUSD still below 1.03

Retail sales for December: 0.4% MoM (0.6% MoM expected; 0.7% MoM prior)

Retail sales ex autos: 0.4% MoM (0.4% MoM expected; 0.2% MoM prior)

Retail sales ex autos and gasoline: 0.3% MoM (0.4% MoM expected; 0.2% MoM prior)

Weekly Jobless Claims: 217k (213k expected; 203k prior)

Philly Fed survey: 44.3 (-4.5 expected; -10.9 prior)

US retail sales data is coming in weaker than expected, although it still shows healthy growth. The dollar initially weakened in response, but remains strong throughout the day. The EURUSD pair remains below 1.03.

Source: Bloomberg Finance LP, XTB

EURUSD remains below 1.03 despite much lower increase of Retail Sales in the US than expected. Source: xStation5