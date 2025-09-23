Read more

BREAKING: Riksbank unexpectedly cuts interest rates 📌

8:33 AM 23 September 2025
  • Swedish Riksbank Rate Actual 1.75% (Forecast 2%, Previous 2.00%)

The Riksbank cut its policy rate by 0.25 percentage points to 1.75% to support Sweden’s weak recovery, while signaling the rate may stay at this level for some time. Inflation remains elevated but is easing outside energy, with companies’ pricing plans softening and the krona strengthening, though risks persist from global geopolitical tensions, household savings behavior, and fiscal policy. Deputy Governor Anna Seim opposed the cut, warning that expansionary fiscal policy and supply constraints could reignite inflation.

USDSEK stays volatile yet broadly flat post-decision. 

 

