BREAKING: SMCI shares plunge 30% as EY resigns from auditing role, citing governance concerns

Key issues in EY's resignation:

EY resigned as company's auditor on 10/24/2024 during their first audit engagement that started 3/15/2023. In July 2024, EY raised concerns about governance, transparency, communications, and internal controls, prompting a Special Committee review. EY determined they could no longer rely on management/Audit Committee representations or be associated with financial statements. Company disagrees with EY's resignation since the Special Committee review remains incomplete. Company doesn't expect restatements of quarterly reports for FY2024 or prior years. The stock dropped 30% after the market open to $34.

Here is access to full filing: Full 8-K form

Source: xStation