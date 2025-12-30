Read more
8:03 AM · 30 December 2025

BREAKING: Spanish CPI higher than expected 📈 🇪🇸 SPA35 ticks up

SPA35
Indices
-
-

08:00 AM BST, Spain - Inflation Data for December:

  • Spanish CPI: actual 2.9% YoY; forecast 2.8% YoY; previous 3.0% YoY;

  • Spanish HICP: actual 3.0% YoY; forecast 3.0% YoY; previous 3.2% YoY;

08:00 AM BST, Spain - Retail Sales Data for November:

  • Spanish Retail Sales: actual 6.0% YoY; previous 3.9% YoY;

 

Aside from marginally higher CPI, the highest since June retail sales data secured the recovery of the contract above its 30-hour exponential moving average (light purple). It was also the first increase in the growth rate after 4 months of a consecutive slowdown.

 

Source: xStation5

31 December 2025, 4:01 PM

Daily Summary: US Indexes Slip Slightly as Year Comes to a Close
31 December 2025, 3:35 PM

BREAKING: Mixed Signal from the U.S.: Crude Down, Gasoline and Distillates Up
31 December 2025, 3:11 PM

US Open: U.S. stock indices slip slightly on the last trading day of 2025
31 December 2025, 1:24 PM

US natural gas retreats 4% as mild weather weighs on final session in 2025

Join over 2 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits