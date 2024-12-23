BREAKING: Spanish GDP below expectations

The Spanish GDP report for Q3 2024 was one of the key European macro releases scheduled for today. The report was expected to show continued pace of expansion as in Q2 2024, in both quarterly and annual terms. The annual print came lower than expected with quarterly data being in line with forecasts.
Spanish GDP report for Q3 2024
- Quarterly: 0.8% QoQ vs 0.8% QoQ expected (0.8% QoQ previously)
- Annual: 3.3% YoY vs 3.4% YoY expected (3.4% YoY previously)