BREAKING: Spanish inflation lower than expected, but still highest in over a year 📉

08:00 AM BST, Spain - Retail Sales Data for August:
- Spanish Retail Sales: actual 4.5% YoY; previous 4.7% YoY;
08:00 AM BST, Spain - Inflation Data for September:
- Spanish HICP: actual 0.1% MoM; forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.0% MoM;
- Spanish HICP: actual 3.0% YoY; forecast 3.0% YoY; previous 2.7% YoY;
- Spanish CPI: actual -0.4% MoM; forecast -0.2% MoM; previous 0.0% MoM;
- Spanish CPI: actual 2.9% YoY; forecast 3.1% YoY; previous 2.7% YoY;
Inflation in Spain reached its highest level in over a year, justifying the European Central Bank leaving interest rates unchanged next month. Consumer prices rose 3% in September compared with a year earlier, up from 2.7% in August, in line with economists’ expectations. However, the monthly data showed a decline in prices, and the report overall came in below expectations. Market reaction is mixed at the moment. The SPA35 index is slightly lower.