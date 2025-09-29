Read more

BREAKING: Spanish inflation lower than expected, but still highest in over a year 📉

8:04 AM 29 September 2025

08:00 AM BST, Spain - Retail Sales Data for August:

  • Spanish Retail Sales: actual 4.5% YoY; previous 4.7% YoY;

08:00 AM BST, Spain - Inflation Data for September:

  • Spanish HICP: actual 0.1% MoM; forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.0% MoM;
  • Spanish HICP: actual 3.0% YoY; forecast 3.0% YoY; previous 2.7% YoY;
  • Spanish CPI: actual -0.4% MoM; forecast -0.2% MoM; previous 0.0% MoM;
  • Spanish CPI: actual 2.9% YoY; forecast 3.1% YoY; previous 2.7% YoY;

Inflation in Spain reached its highest level in over a year, justifying the European Central Bank leaving interest rates unchanged next month. Consumer prices rose 3% in September compared with a year earlier, up from 2.7% in August, in line with economists’ expectations. However, the monthly data showed a decline in prices, and the report overall came in below expectations. Market reaction is mixed at the moment. The SPA35 index is slightly lower.

 

 

