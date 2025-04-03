Read more
BREAKING: Swiss CPI below expectations 📉

7:31 AM 3 April 2025

06:30 AM GMT, Switzerland - Inflation Data for March:

  • CPI: actual 0.3% YoY; forecast 0.5% YoY; previous 0.3% YoY;

  • CPI: actual 0.0% MoM; forecast 0.1% MoM; previous 0.6% MoM;

 

The Swiss consumer prices remained unchaned in March 2025 compared to the previous month, with YoY inflation stabilisaing at the 0.3% mark from the last reading.

"Prices for international package holidays and for daily and periodical subscriptions increased, along with those for clothing and footwear. In contrast, prices for supplementary accommodation and the hire of private means of transport decreased, as did those for fuels and heating oil." (Federal Statistics Office of Switzerland)

 
 

 

The minuscule gains on USDCHF have been quickly ereased, keeping the exchange rate down after reciprocal tariffs announcement. Source: xStation5

