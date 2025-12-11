BREAKING: Swiss national bank holds the rates! ↔️

9:30 - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Rates decision:
SNB decided to maintain the current level of rates of 0%, which was in line with market expectations.
Additionally, bank has communicated that they are prepared to intervene in order to maintain the target exchange rate.
It was also shown that a inflation is projected to steadily increase in the coming years, up to 0,6% in 2027.
Economic (GDP) growth is projected to maintain a steady ~1%
Market reaction remains muted due to decision being in line with expectations. However, admitting a potential necessity to defend the exchange has put a minor pressure onto the CHF.
USDCHF (M1)
Source: xStation5
