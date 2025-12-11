Read more
8:32 AM · 11 December 2025

BREAKING: Swiss national bank holds the rates! ↔️

USD/CHF
Forex
-
-

9:30 - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Rates decision: 

SNB decided to maintain the current level of rates of 0%, which was in line with market expectations. 

Additionally, bank has communicated that they are prepared to intervene in order to maintain the target exchange rate. 

It was also shown that a inflation is projected to steadily increase in the coming years, up to 0,6% in 2027. 

Economic (GDP) growth is projected to maintain a steady ~1% 

Market reaction remains muted due to decision being in line with expectations. However, admitting a potential necessity to defend the exchange has put a minor pressure onto the CHF. 

USDCHF (M1) 

 

Source: xStation5

 

12 December 2025, 6:56 PM

Daily Summary: End of the week in the red, tech rally waning
12 December 2025, 6:23 PM

Three Markets to Watch Next Week (12.12.2025)
12 December 2025, 5:42 PM

Rivian Automotive: Rising star or a meteorite?
12 December 2025, 3:56 PM

Technology companies declines 📉🖥️

Join over 2 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits