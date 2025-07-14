BREAKING: Swiss producer prices keep falling 🇨🇭📉

07:30 AM BST, Switzerland - Inflation Data for June:
-
PPI: actual -0.7% YoY; previous -0.7% YoY;
-
PPI: actual -0.1% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous -0.5% MoM;
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Swiss PPI falls for the second consecutive month, highlighting the deflationary pressure looming over Switzerland. The decline is mainly driven by falling prices pretoleum products and various imported goods, linked to the strong appreciation of the Swiss franc in recent months. On the other hand, prices of pretroleum itself and food have increased. The euro-franc (EUR/CHF) is rebounding by 0.05% following the data release.
Source: xStation5