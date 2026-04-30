BREAKING: The Bank of England holds interest rates steady.

In April, the Bank of England kept the interest rate at 3.75%, in line with market expectations. The vote split was 1-8-0 (1 member voted for a rate hike, 8 supported keeping rates unchanged, and 0 favored a cut), compared to expectations of a unanimous 0-9-0 outcome. This indicates a single vote for tightening, which may point to rising concerns about inflationary pressures.

The Bank of England stated that interest rates are at a “reasonable level” and reiterated its stance that it “stands ready” to act if necessary. It also added that there is a material risk of second-round effects on inflation.

In brief:

Several members of the Monetary Policy Committee signaled the possibility of future rate hikes, including Deputy Governors Dave Ramsden and Clare Lombardelli, as well as external members Megan Greene and Catherine Mann, pointing to the need to tighten financial conditions if high energy prices persist.

The Bank abandoned its central inflation projection, instead presenting three scenarios based on different energy price paths—all of which imply the need for rate increases. The most adverse scenario (with oil prices around $130 per barrel) suggests rates may need to rise by 66–151 basis points.

In Scenario A, oil and gas prices follow futures curves, while household spending declines more than would be implied by historical relationships with real income, as households prioritize saving. It is assumed that a relatively short-lived energy shock combined with weak demand would be sufficient to prevent second-round effects.

In Scenario B, energy prices reach a similar peak but remain higher than in Scenario A for the rest of the forecast horizon. Household saving behavior is assumed to follow historical patterns, and second-round effects are expected to be moderate.

In Scenario C, energy prices rise sharply and remain elevated for longer. The larger energy shock is assumed to lead to significantly stronger second-round effects than in Scenario B.

Source: BoE

Source: xStation5

Source: xStation5