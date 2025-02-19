BREAKING: UK CPI slightly above expectations

08:00 AM GMT, United Kingdom - Inflation Data:

CPI: actual -0.1% MoM; forecast -0.3% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM;

CPI: actual 3.0% YoY; forecast 2.8% YoY; previous 2.5% YoY;

Core CPI: actual -0.4% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM;

Core CPI: actual 3.7% YoY; forecast 3.7% YoY; previous 3.2% YoY;

Services CPI: actual 5.0% YoY; forecast 5.1% YoY; previous 4.4% YoY;

PPI Output: actual 0.3% YoY; forecast 0.1% YoY; previous 0.1% YoY;

PPI Output: actual 0.5% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM;

PPI Input: actual 0.8% MoM; forecast 0.7% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM;

PPI Input: actual -0.1% YoY; forecast -0.6% YoY; previous -1.5% YoY;

United Kingdom - Retail Price Index:

RPI: actual -0.1% MoM; forecast 0.0% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM;

The headline CPI rose more than expected to 3.0% YoY (vs 2.8% forecast), accelerating from the previous 2.5%, suggesting persistent inflationary pressures. Core CPI held steady at the forecasted 3.7% YoY, though significantly higher than the previous 3.2%, indicating broader price pressures beyond volatile components.

Services inflation jumped sharply to 5.0% YoY from 4.4%, highlighting ongoing wage-price pressures in the service sector, though slightly below the 5.1% forecast.

On the producer side, both input and output prices showed signs of renewed pressure. PPI Input prices rose 0.8% MoM (above 0.7% forecast), while Output prices increased 0.5% MoM (above 0.2% forecast), suggesting potential upstream inflation pressures that could feed through to consumer prices.

The RPI turned negative at -0.1% MoM, below expectations of 0.0%, providing some relief but not enough to significantly alter the overall inflationary picture.

This data may complicate the Bank of England's policy decisions.