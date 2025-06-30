Read more

BREAKING: UK GDP in line with expectations 🎯

7:03 AM 30 June 2025

07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - GDP data:

  • GDP (Q1): actual 0.7% QoQ; forecast 0.7% QoQ; previous 0.1% QoQ;
  • GDP (Q1): actual 1.3% YoY; forecast 1.3% YoY; previous 1.5% YoY;

The UK economy expanded at a rate of 0.7% q/q in the first quarter of this year. This marks a notable rebound compared to previous periods. The expansion was driven mostly by the services sector.

07:00 AM BST, Germany - Retail Sales Data for May:

  • German Import Price Index: actual -1.1% YoY; forecast -0.8% YoY; previous -0.4% YoY;
  • German Import Price Index: actual -0.7% MoM; forecast -0.3% MoM; previous -1.7% MoM;
  • German Retail Sales: actual 1.6% YoY; forecast 3.3% YoY; previous 2.3% YoY;
  • German Retail Sales: actual -1.6% MoM; forecast 0.5% MoM; previous -1.1% MoM;

Retail sales data came in weak once again, falling short of expectations. On a monthly basis, we saw another decline — this time by -1.6% m/m — significantly below the expected increase of 0.5%.

 

 

Share:
Back

Market News

02.07.2025
09:30

Chart of the day - Bitcoin (02.07.2025)

MicroStrategy has bought another 4,980 BTC for $531.9 million, bringing its total to 597,325 BTC Metaplanet, a Japanese firm, purchased 1,005...

 07:01

Economic calendar: ADP – the first US jobs report of the week 🎯

Today we’ll receive the first jobs report from the U.S. this week. Although its importance has declined somewhat recently, it remains a publication...

 06:36

Morning Wrap (02.07.2025)

Asian markets are having a generally calm session. The main indexes are seeing moderate gains in the range of 0.00–0.60%, with the biggest...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits