Economic calendar: Markets Hopeful for the End of the US Shutdown (10.11.2025)

The new week begins with a relatively light economic calendar, which supports market stability and allows investors to focus on geopolitical developments. Hopes for a finalized agreement in the U.S., which appears increasingly within reach, continue to sustain positive sentiment and boost risk appetite, as reflected in the solid gains of Asian indices at the start of the session. In this environment, today’s macroeconomic data will be important for short-term market movements but are unlikely to dominate, giving investors room to react to unfolding political events and financial market news. At the same time, market participants are watching further movements in currencies, gold, and cryptocurrencies, which reflect growing optimism about a stabilization of the global economic situation.
Today’s economic calendar:
-
China
-
New loans (CNY) for October: forecast 500 bn, previous 1,290 bn
-
Money supply M2 (y/y) for October: forecast 8.1%, previous 8.4%
-
-
Norway (08:00)
-
Consumer inflation CPI (y/y) for October: 3.3% (forecast 3.1%, previous 3.6%)
-
Core CPI (y/y) for October: 3.4% (forecast 3%, previous 3%)
-
Producer price index PPI (y/y) for October: 6.9% (forecast N/A, previous -2.8%)
-
-
Sweden (08:00)
-
Industrial production s.a. (y/y) for September: 13.5% (previous 10.6%)
-
-
Turkey (08:00)
-
Industrial production (y/y) for September: 2.9% (previous 7.1%)
-
-
Romania (08:00)
-
Foreign trade balance (EUR) for September: -2.48 bn (previous -2.6 bn)
-
-
Slovakia (09:00)
-
Industrial production (y/y) for September: forecast -6%, previous -6.3%
-
-
Czech Republic (10:00)
-
Unemployment rate for October: forecast 4.5%, previous 4.5%
-
-
Eurozone (10:30)
-
Sentix index for November: forecast -4.1, previous -5.4
-
Oil falls on monthly OPEC report⛽📉
Economic calendar: All eyes on US House vote on federal funding bill (12.11.2025)
BREAKING: EURUSD muted on in-line German CPI inflation 📌 🇩🇪
BREAKING: US NFIB Business Optimism Index slightly weaker than expected🗽