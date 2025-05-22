BREAKING: UK manufacturing PMI falls unexpectedly

09:30 AM BST, United Kingdom - PMI Data for May:
S&P Global Composite PMI: actual 49.4; forecast 49.3; previous 48.5;
S&P Global Manufacturing PMI: actual 45.1; forecast 46.2; previous 45.4;
S&P Global Services PMI: actual 50.2; forecast 50.0; previous 49.0;
The private sector activity in the United Kingdom has contracted for the second consequtive month, although the rate of decline has visibly moderated. Weaker new orders and manufacturing output weighed the most on the reading, with additioanl pressures like subduded demand and higher payroll costs hindering employment. On the other hand, the business optimism is at its highest in 2025, partially due to more stable global financial market conditions.
Source: xStation5