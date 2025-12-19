Read more
7:05 AM · 19 December 2025

BREAKING: UK retail sales below expectations; GBPUSD ticks lower

GBP/USD
Forex
UK Retail Sales Inc Auto Fuel (M/M) Oct: -0.1% (est 0.3%; prev -1.1%; prevR -0.9%)

- Inc Auto Fuel (Y/Y): 0.6% (est 0.9%; prev 0.2%; prevR 0.6%)

- Ex Auto Fuel (M/M): -0.2% (est 0.1%; prev -1.0%; prevR -0.8%)

- Ex Auto Fuel (Y/Y): 1.2% (est 1.5%; prev 1.2%; prevR 1.6%)

Weak data from the British labor market, which may increase the chances of faster interest rate cuts by the BoE. 

 

 

