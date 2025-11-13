BREAKING: UK September monthly GDP -0.1% vs 0.0% expected

07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - GDP data:
GDP (Q3): actual 1.3% YoY; forecast 1.3% YoY; previous 1.4% YoY;
GDP (Q3): actual 0.1% QoQ; forecast 0.2% QoQ; previous 0.3% QoQ;
GDP: actual -0.1% MoM; forecast 0.0% MoM; previous 0.0% MoM;
GDP: actual 1.1% YoY; forecast 1.4% YoY; previous 1.2% YoY;
07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - Industrial Production for September:
Industrial Production: actual -2.0% MoM; forecast -0.5% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM;
Industrial Production: actual -2.5% YoY; forecast -1.2% YoY; previous -0.5% YoY;
07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - Manufacturing Production for September:
- actual -1.7% MoM; forecast -0.7% MoM; previous 0.6% MoM;
07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - GDP data for September:
- Monthly GDP 3M/3M Change: actual 0.1%; forecast 0.2%; previous 0.2%;
07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - Manufacturing Production for September:
- actual -2.2% YoY; forecast -0.8% YoY; previous -0.7% YoY;
GBP lost ground against USD after slightly lower GDP data. Weaker than expected economy may increase bets on further quick rate cuts in BoE.
Wheat drops amid higher than expected WASDE report
NATGAS slightly gains after the EIA inventories change report
US Open: US100 initiates rebound attempt 🗽Micron shares near ATH📈
Friday's market crash 🚨