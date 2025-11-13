Read more
7:01 AM · 13 November 2025

BREAKING: UK September monthly GDP -0.1% vs 0.0% expected

07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - GDP data:

  • GDP (Q3): actual 1.3% YoY; forecast 1.3% YoY; previous 1.4% YoY;

  • GDP (Q3): actual 0.1% QoQ; forecast 0.2% QoQ; previous 0.3% QoQ;

  • GDP: actual -0.1% MoM; forecast 0.0% MoM; previous 0.0% MoM;

  • GDP: actual 1.1% YoY; forecast 1.4% YoY; previous 1.2% YoY;

07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - Industrial Production for September:

  • Industrial Production: actual -2.0% MoM; forecast -0.5% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM;

  • Industrial Production: actual -2.5% YoY; forecast -1.2% YoY; previous -0.5% YoY;

07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - Manufacturing Production for September:

  • actual -1.7% MoM; forecast -0.7% MoM; previous 0.6% MoM;

07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - GDP data for September:

  • Monthly GDP 3M/3M Change: actual 0.1%; forecast 0.2%; previous 0.2%;

07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - Manufacturing Production for September:

  • actual -2.2% YoY; forecast -0.8% YoY; previous -0.7% YoY;

GBP lost ground against USD after slightly lower GDP data. Weaker than expected economy may increase bets on further quick rate cuts in BoE.

 

 

