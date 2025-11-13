BREAKING: USDCHF with little reaction to Swiss PPI reading

07:30 AM BST, Switzerland - Inflation Data for October:
-
PPI: actual -1.7% YoY; previous -1.8% YoY;
-
PPI: actual -0.3% MoM; forecast -0.1% MoM; previous -0.2% MoM;
Producer inflation data in Switzerland came in noticeably weaker than expected on MoM basis. Although the Swiss franc did not initially react much to the release, over the past hour there has been a significant pullback in the USDCHF pair.
Source: xStation
Daily summary: Wall Street tries to stop the sell-off 📌Gold down 1.8%, Bitcoin loses 4.5%
Wheat drops amid higher than expected WASDE report
NATGAS slightly gains after the EIA inventories change report
US Open: US100 initiates rebound attempt 🗽Micron shares near ATH📈