7:32 AM · 13 November 2025

BREAKING: USDCHF with little reaction to Swiss PPI reading

07:30 AM BST, Switzerland - Inflation Data for October:

  • PPI: actual -1.7% YoY; previous -1.8% YoY;

  • PPI: actual -0.3% MoM; forecast -0.1% MoM; previous -0.2% MoM;

Producer inflation data in Switzerland came in noticeably weaker than expected on MoM basis. Although the Swiss franc did not initially react much to the release, over the past hour there has been a significant pullback in the USDCHF pair.

 

Source: xStation 

