BREAKING: UK's GDP falls unexpectedly in May 📉

07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - GDP data for May:
GDP: actual -0.1% MoM; forecast 0.1% MoM; previous -0.3% MoM;
GDP: actual 0.7% YoY; forecast 0.7% YoY; previous 1.1% YoY;
07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - Industrial Production for May:
Industrial Production: actual -0.9% MoM; forecast -0.1% MoM; previous -0.6% MoM;
Industrial Production: actual -0.3% YoY; forecast 0.1% YoY; previous 0.3% YoY;
Weaker data is causing a pullback in the British pound. May's GDP decline is mainly due to the industrial sector. The GBPUSD pair continues to fall and is testing local lows from a few sessions ago. At the same time, this area marks the lower boundary of the descending trend channel. A break below this support could trigger a move toward the next support level at 1.34.
Source: xStation5