BREAKING: US ADP report higher than expected, USDIDX reacts

US ADP report ((private employment change): 62k vs 40k exp; ADP report's private employment level rose more than economists expected in March, signalling still solid US labour market.
- Private employment level rose 62,000 (estimate +40k) in March versus revised +66k in February, according to ADP Research Institute and the Stanford Digital Economy Lab
- Estimates range +33k to +96k, 25 economists
- Goods-producing jobs rose 30,000
- Service-providing jobs rose 32,000
Futures on US dollar (USDIDX) gain after the reading.
Source: xStation5
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