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1:20 PM · 1 April 2026

BREAKING: US ADP report higher than expected, USDIDX reacts

US ADP report ((private employment change): 62k vs 40k exp; ADP report's private employment level rose more than economists expected in March, signalling still solid US labour market.

  • Private employment level rose 62,000 (estimate +40k) in March versus revised +66k in February, according to ADP Research Institute and the Stanford Digital Economy Lab
  • Estimates range +33k to +96k, 25 economists
  • Goods-producing jobs rose 30,000
  • Service-providing jobs rose 32,000

Futures on US dollar (USDIDX) gain after the reading.

 

Source: xStation5

 

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