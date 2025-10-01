BREAKING: US ADP report lower than expected 📉EURUSD gains 0.3%

US ADP Employment Change (September 2025): -32k (Forecast 50.5k, Previous 54k, Revised -3k)
Markets add to bets on two more Fed rate cuts this year, US Dollar weakens. ADP notes in its commentary that the strong labour market seen earlier in the U.S. has weakened, giving way to business uncertainty and a gradual hiring freeze now being observed. Source: xStation5
Daily summary: US100 surges almost 1% 📈Crypto and precious metals on the rise
NATGAS gains amid colder US weather forecasts📈Oil near the resistance zone
EURUSD muted after Lagarde's status quo remarks 💶 📌
COCOA up 2% from 20-month low🍫