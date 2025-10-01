Read more
1:27 PM · 1 October 2025

BREAKING: US ADP report lower than expected 📉EURUSD gains 0.3%

EUR/USD
Forex
-
-

US ADP Employment Change (September 2025): -32k (Forecast 50.5k, Previous 54k, Revised -3k)

Markets add to bets on two more Fed rate cuts this year, US Dollar weakens. ADP notes in its commentary that the strong labour market seen earlier in the U.S. has weakened, giving way to business uncertainty and a gradual hiring freeze now being observed. Source: xStation5

6 October 2025, 7:14 PM

Daily summary: US100 surges almost 1% 📈Crypto and precious metals on the rise
6 October 2025, 6:31 PM

NATGAS gains amid colder US weather forecasts📈Oil near the resistance zone
6 October 2025, 6:23 PM

EURUSD muted after Lagarde's status quo remarks 💶 📌
6 October 2025, 4:56 PM

COCOA up 2% from 20-month low🍫

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits